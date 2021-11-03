Covid: One Death, 34 Fresh Virus Cases In Punjab

One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 34 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 6,02,466, according to a medical bulletin. So far, the infection has claimed 16,562 lives in the state.

The fresh death was reported from Mohali.

Jalandhar reported seven cases followed by four in Pathankot and three each in Amritsar, Ferozepur and Rupnagar. The number of active cases rose to 240 from 228 on Tuesday.

Nineteen people recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 5,85,664, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported one COVID-19 case, taking its tally to 65,356.

The death toll in the union territory stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 33 while the count of cured persons was 64,503.

