Covid: One More Death, 127 New Cases In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 127 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 3,29,008, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,422, officials said.

Of the new cases, 23 were from Jammu division and 104 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 56 cases followed by 13 in Baramulla district.

There are 1,514 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of those who have recovered from the infection has reached 3,23,072, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,422 after one more fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Officials said there were 46 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case has been reported since Saturday evening.

