Covid: One more death, 148 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 148 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday that took the infection count to 3,28,738, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,420, officials said.

Of the new cases, 28 were from the Jammu division and 120 from Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 66 new cases followed by 17 cases in Baramulla district, officials said.

There are 1,605 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries has reached 3,27,163, the officials said.

The death toll has reached at 4,420 after one more fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Meanwhile, officials said, there were 46 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory and no fresh case was reported since Thursday evening. PTI MIJ TDS TDS

