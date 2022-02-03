Covid: One more death, 214 fresh cases in Ladakh

Leh, Feb 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh climbed to 226 on Thursday following one more fatality in Leh, while 214 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 26,400, officials said.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,140 which includes 698 cases in Leh district and 442 cases in Kargil, they said.

The Union Territory has recorded 226 Covid-related deaths -- 167 in Leh and 59 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

As many as 177 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. Of these, 131 were discharged in Leh and 46 in Kargil, they said.

The overall recoveries has reached 25,035, officials said.

Of the total 214 fresh cases, 106 were reported from Leh and 108 from Kargil district, they said. A total of 1,023 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said. PTI AB TDS TDS

