Covid: One more death, 27 new cases in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) Punjab reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 6,01,662, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 16,518, according to a medical bulletin.

The only Covid-related death was reported from Mohali. One death was added to the toll after reconciliation of data, according to the bulletin.

Among the new cases, Gurdaspur and Patiala reported five each, followed by three each in Amritsar, Pathankot and Jalandhar, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 279, it added.

Thirty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,865, according to the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported two COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 65,232, the bulletin said, adding that no Covid-related death was reported in the last twenty-hours.

The death toll remained at 819, it added.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 36, while the overall recoveries have reached 64,377, according to the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD TDS TDS

