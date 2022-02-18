Covid: One more death, 285 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded one more fatality due to Covid on Friday which pushed the death toll to 4,072, while 285 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,81,718, a health official said.

The only Covid death was reported from Shimla district, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 2,047 on Friday from 2,247 a day before, the official said.

Besides, 483 more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the overall recoveries in Himachal Pradesh to 2,75,578, he said. PTI DJI TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)