COVID: Partial Curfew Imposed In Andhra Pradesh For 14 Days From May 5; Sec 144 In Place

The partial curfew will be imposed in Andhra Pradesh from 12 PM to 6 AM for 14 days where the movement of only essential services would be allowed.

Ananya Varma
Representative Image

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to impose a partial curfew along with Section 144 from May 5. 

The partial curfew will be imposed in the state from 12 PM to 6 AM for 14 days where the movement of only essential services will be allowed. Shops will only be allowed to stay open between 6 AM to 12 PM with the movement of people restricted under Section 144 (which prevents assembly of more than 5 persons at a place.)

The decision comes days after Andhra Pradesh imposed a night curfew to curb the spread of the infection. The night curfew had been imposed in the state from 10 PM to 5 AM where only essential and emergency services, like medical and health, milk supply were allowed to pass.

COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh 

Like most states, Andhra Pradesh is also witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, the state conducted 1,14,299 tests, of which 23,920 reported positive with Chittoor district reporting the highest number. The total number of cases in the state currently stands at 11,45,022, of which 1,43,178 are still active, 9,93,708 have recovered and 8,136 have passed away. 

Yesterday, Andhra Pradesh announced that it was postponing the intermediate examinations slated to be held from May 5. State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said in an official statement that the decision to postpone the intermediary exams was taken after the High Court asked them to reconsider the arrangement in view of the COVID-19 surge.

Meanwhile, the government has announced that it would provide free COVID-19 vaccine for all those who are above the age of 18 years in the third phase of the vaccination drive which commenced from May 1. 

(With Agency Inputs)

