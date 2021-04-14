COVID Patient Dies At Ranchi Hospital Due To Delayed Medical Aid, Daughter Blames Minister

In a shocking incident depicting the medical apathy in the state of Jharkhand, a video was accessed by Republic TV in which a daughter is crying in agony and lashing out seemingly at the hospital authorities. The father of the girl, who was a COVID-19 patient lost his life at Ranchi's Hospital due to lack of medical attention, despite the family taking every possible effort to save him. What is more shocking is the entire incident occurred when the state Health Minister Banna Gupta was on a visit to the hospital to inspect the COVID-19 ward of the hospital.

In the video, the daughter can be seen in extreme agony after losing her father due to the delay in medical attention. The video shows her saying that she repeatedly called for doctors at the hospital but none available to attend to her ailing father who needed immediate attention.

"Mr. Minister, we kept on shouting for doctors but none of the doctors came. No doctor came. What were they doing? Do people come here to die like this? I have been waiting for one hour asking for a doctor," she can be heard saying in the video recorded by the onlookers.

Devastated with the loss of her father, she says, "The system is so poor that people die while waiting."

The girl, overwhelmed with emotions about losing her father, says that people come to ask for votes, but will they able to bring her father back.

The state has reported 2,366 COVID-19 infections and 19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections and deaths to 1,41,750 and 1,232 respectively. Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases in the state at 787. The state now has 15,343 active cases, while 1,25,175 people have recovered from the disease to date.