COVID Positive Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia Also Infected With Dengue; Platelet Count Falling

In a worrying development on Thursday, the Delhi Deputy CM's office revealed that Manish Sisodia is suffering from dengue besides recuperating from COVID-19. Moreover, it stated that his blood platelet count is falling. After testing positive for the novel coronavirus on September 14, Sisodia was initially isolating himself at home.

However, he was hospitalized at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in the national capital on Wednesday after his oxygen level became low along with fever. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and MLA Atishi are some of the other prominent AAP leaders who were diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is suffering from Dengue & his blood platelets count is falling. He was admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever & low oxygen levels. He has also tested positive for COVID-19: Office of Delhi Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/TzSfxIvTzC — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

COVID-19 crisis in Delhi

Currently, there are 2,60,623 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Delhi out of which 2,24,375 patients have recovered while 5123 fatalities have been reported. There are 31,125 active cases in the state. At present, 17,995 persons are in home quarantine while 9,296 others have been admitted to hospitals, dedicated COVID Care Centres and COVID Health Centres. A total of 27,56,516 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Delhi so far. The fatality rate stands at 1.97% respectively. As of September 24, there are 2059 containment zones in the national capital.

PM Modi reviews situation

Delhi, along with 6 states- Punjab, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for approximately 63% of active cases, 65.5% of total cases, and 77% of the total deaths in the country. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of these states. Stressing that only 60 out of the total districts in India are a cause for worry on the novel coronavirus front, he suggested that the CMs should directly interact daily with the block level officials for 7 days to ensure seriousness on the ground.

Moreover, he announced that the State Disaster Response Fund utilization limit has been increased from 35% to 50%. According to the PM, this would help the states get more funds to fight COVID-19. He also called for a focus on micro-level containment zones to control novel coronavirus spread and facilitate the resumption of normal activities.

