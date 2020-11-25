Covid-positive Rajasthan Health Minister Goes On A Walkabout In Hospital; BJP Seeks Action

In a shocking incident, Rajasthan's Health Minister who has tested positive for COVID-19 was seen touring the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital. In a video that has been doing rounds on social media, Health Minister Raghu Sharma is seen asking about the well-being of the patients in various wards of RUHS Hospital. The state unit of the BJP has demanded the registration of a case under the Epidemic act, stating that the Health Minister flouted COVID-19 norms.

Rajasthan recorded 19 more fatalities due to the novel Coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 2,200, while 3,314 fresh cases brought the infection count to 2,50,482 in the state, according to a health department bulletin. A total of 25,197 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the state.

Raghu Sharma tests COVID positive

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), the biggest dedicated coronavirus hospital in Jaipur. After reaching RUHS, the minister interacted with patients and inspected the facilities. He said, “I am Covid-19 positive now and can easily interact with patients about their problems and mental health.” RUHS is providing quality health services to patients, he added.

Amid spiralling COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan cabinet on Saturday decided to impose night curfew in 8 districts and increased the fine amount on not wearing a face mask from Rs 200 to Rs 500. Those venturing out to attend marriages, purchase essentials, train, bus and air travellers, and people related to essential services will be exempted, the new order said. The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met on Saturday night decided that a curfew will be clamped from 8 pm to 6 am in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara.

