COVID: Punjab, Delhi Review Oxygen Shortage In State, Demand More O2 Supply From Centre

As India continues to witness a sudden surge in the number of Coronavirus cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking immediate intervention of both, to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to the state.

As the number of #COVID patients on varying levels of oxygen support in the state went up to 10000, Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh writes to @narendramodi and @AmitShah for additional 50 MT of liquid medical #oxygen allocation and 20 more tankers. https://t.co/VFUModl5oV — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) May 4, 2021

CM Amarinder Singh writes to PM Modi & Amit Shah

The Punjab Chief Minister in his letter to the Prime Minister & Union HM also requested an additional allocation of 50 MT LMO from a nearby source and 20 additional tankers (preferably conducive to rail travel) for timely evacuation of LMO from Bokaro.

As per sources, Captain Amarinder Singh had sent out separate letters to PM Modi and Amit Shah, as the number of COVID-19 patients on varying levels of oxygen support in Punjab went up to 1,000.

Pointing out that Punjab had now been given to understand by the Centre that there would be likely disruption of LMO supply from today from Panipat and Barotiwala, the Chief Minister said this would cause great stress on the already limited oxygen availability in the state, thus causing a medical emergency, including the risk of loss of life for the large number of patients who are in critical condition and on regular oxygen support. He said that the disruption should be avoided and if necessary, the state must be compensated immediately from a nearby additional source.

COVID-19 situation in Punjab

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Punjab has so far recorded over 3,92,042 positive cases, out of which 3,21,861 have successfully recovered and 9,472 have died. As per the latest reports, in the past 24 hours, 6,772 new cases, 6,016 fresh recoveries and 155 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 60,709.

COVID-19: Delhi Dy CM reviews medical infrastructure & facilities

As the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital continues to become worse, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reviewed medical infrastructure and facilities. The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi visited Akshardham COVID-19 facility and also reviewed oxygen plants and Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where O2 plants are being installed. While speaking to reporters, Manish Sisodia said, "We are thankful to France that they have sent us an oxygen plant which is being installed here. This will be functional by tomorrow."

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi so far has recorded over 12,12,989, out of which, 11,05,983 have successfully recovered and 17,414 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 18,043 new cases, 20,293 fresh recoveries and 448 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in Delhi is 89,592.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)