COVID Recoveries Top 15 Lakh; Health Minister Credits 'Testing, Tracking, Treating' Mantra

In a major success in the battle against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, India is set to surpass the 15 lakh mark in recoveries from the deadly contagious disease on Monday when the updated figures will be revealed by the Union Health Ministry. Ahead of releasing the latest COVID figure, the ministry has taken to Twitter to attribute the success of reaching the "historic peak of 1.5 million" recoveries to the Central Government's mantra of "Testing aggressively, Tracking comprehensively and Treating efficiently". Notably, this could be the largest number of recoveries by any country in the world.

The Ministry apprised about the high rate of COVID-19 infection being concentrated in 10 states of the country which amounts to more 80 percent of the total COVID-19 cases as Maharastra remains the worst affected state with over 5 lakh cases which contributes to nearly 25 percent of the total caseload in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu which has reported 2,90,907 cases so far.

India's COVID-19 situation

The country on Sunday, August 9 witnessed a new high in single-day spike with 64,399 new COVID-19 infections. The updated figures for August 10 have not been released by the Ministry while writing the article.

However, it remains pertinent to note that the rise in COVID-19 tally is an outcome of mass COVID-19 testing across the country due to which more people can be detected and treated for the virus, in turn, increasing the recovery rate and reducing the death rate even further.

India has carried out over 24 million (2.4 crores) COVID-19 tests and stands second in the world only to the United States which has done over 65.7 million (6.75 crores) tests so far. August 9 figures indicated the country conducted massive 7,19,364 tests in a day and the total number of tests done so far stands at 2,41,06,535, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In Mid July, the country had carried out a little over 13 million tests. On July 16 the country had conducted 3,33,228 tests and the total number of tests then stood at 1,30,72,718. The country has nearly doubled the number of tests and more than doubled the tests per day, in about 25 days.

India's recovery rate which is soaring higher by the day currently faring at 68.78 percent as against the mid-July figure of 63.33 percent, which means the active cases are less than one-third of the total number of COVID-19 infections reported in the country so far.

