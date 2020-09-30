Covid Risk Double In Urban Slums; Most Indians Still Susceptible To Infection: Serosurvey

On Tuesday, ICMR released its second serosurvey findings which stated that one in 15 individuals aged 10 years and above were estimated to be exposed to SARS-CoV2 by August 2020, showing that a considerable population is still susceptible to COVID-19. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday about the survey taken from August 17 to September 22, DG ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava said that the survey showed evidence of past exposure to COVID-19 and 7.1 per cent of the adult population, aged 18 and above, also showed evidence of past exposure to it.

Furthermore, Dr. Bhargava said that the risk of testing positive for COVID-19 was twice as high in urban slums compared to urban non-slum areas. The second serosurvey was conducted in the same 700 villages and wards from 70 districts from 21 states which were covered during the first survey.

He said lockdown, containment and behavioural change at the population level have effectively checked the potential spread of SARS-CoV2.

Earlier, ICMR had revealed that the reinfection of COVID-19 is a very rare occurrence. The fears about reinfection were confirmed when a 33-year-old Chinese national contracted COVID-19 in late August, 4 and a half months after he first tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Thereafter, a case of reinfection in Nevada, USA came to the fore. On August 26, Telangana recorded two reinfection cases. Recently, the Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru announced that a 27-year-old woman who had recovered from COVID-19 in July had tested positive again. With no co-morbidities, she had a mild infection on both occasions.

Coronavirus in India

India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 62 lakh on Wednesday with 80,472 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people recuperating from the disease surged to 51,87,825 pushing the recovery rate to 83.33 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total number of Coronavirus cases mounted to 62,25,763, while the death toll climbed to 97,497 with 1,179 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 9,40,441 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.11 per cent of the total caseload. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to COVID-19 stands at 1.57 per cent, the data showed.

