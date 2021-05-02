COVID: SC Directs Centre, States On O2 & Not Turning Away Patients; Urges Mulling Lockdown

The Supreme Court on Sunday passed an order on the suo moto hearings it has been holding on the COVID-19 crisis. The Apex court in its order said the Central Government shall, within two weeks, formulate a national policy on admissions to hospitals which shall be followed by all State Governments.

SC outlaws turning away patients for lack of ID, residence proof; directs on Oxygen & social media clampdowns

Till the formulation of such a policy by the Central Government, no patient shall be denied hospitalisation or essential drugs in any State/UT for lack of local residential proof of that State/UT or even in the absence of identity proof.

"The Central Government and State Governments shall notify all Chief Secretaries/Directors General of Police/Commissioners of Police that any clampdown on information on social media or harassment caused to individuals seeking/delivering help on any platform will attract a coercive exercise of jurisdiction by this Court. The Registrar (Judicial) is also directed to place a copy of this order before all District Magistrates in the country," the order read.

The Central Government shall, in collaboration with the States, prepare a buffer stock of oxygen for emergency purposes and decentralize the location of the emergency stocks

The emergency stocks shall be created within the next four days and are to be replenished on a day-to-day basis, in addition to the existing allocation of oxygen supply to the States.

In its order, the SC has explicitly stated that the deficit in the supply of oxygen to the Delhi government has to be rectified within 2 days from the date of the hearing, that is, on or before midnight of May 3, 2021.

Supreme Court urges Centre & states to ban mass gatherings, consider lockdown

The Supreme Court has also urged the Centre and the State governments to impose a ban on mass gatherings and super spreader events, while also asking them to consider imposing lockdown to tame the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

The Apex court also remarked that due arrangements must be made beforehand ensuring the basic needs of the marginalised communities are looked after, in case a lockdown is to be imposed.

"Having said that, we are cognizant of the socio-economic impact of a lockdown, specifically, on the marginalized communities. Thus, in case the measure of a lockdown is imposed, arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of these communities," says SC in its order.

Supreme Court says Central Government should also consider using health care workforce available with the armed forces and paramilitary forces for the purpose of vaccination. The next hearing is scheduled for May 10.