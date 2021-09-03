COVID: SC Puts Interim Stay On Kerala Government's Decision To Hold Class 11 Exams

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the Supreme Court has decided to put an interim stay on the government's decision to conduct Class 11 exams. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led Kerala government had previously scheduled to hold the exams physically from September 6. The apex court has adjourned the case and will hear the petition next on September 13. The Supreme Court, in a statement, said that it revised the grim situation in Kerala and the alarming atmosphere that was originating because of the rise in COVID-19 deaths. The apex court, while putting a hold on the plea stated, "As 35000 cases were being reported daily, children of tender age could not be risked."

Six districts in Kerala run out of COVISHIELD

On Friday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George notified that at least six districts in the state had run out of Covishield vaccines. Among the districts hit by this scarcity were Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur. The state health minister also notified that only 1.4 lakh doses remained in the state's reserve, and all other districts ran on the minimal stock. State Health Minister also stated in a statement, "We have already requested the Centre to provide more doses of vaccine at the earliest."

Kerala vs the nation: COVID stats

Kerala on Friday reported 32,097 COVID cases that had been registered just in the last 24 hours with 188 deaths. These numbers were alarming as India collectively reported 45,352 new cases in the last 24 hours with 366 deaths. With this, the total case count in Kerla from the inception of the COVID-19 cycle stood at 41.2L, and the total reported death was updated to 21,149.

It is important to note that Maharashtra, who was second on the list right after Kerala on COVID-19 stat standings, had just reported 4342 new cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Kerala contributes to the majority of the cases and also leaping towards a scarcity in vaccines. It will be essential to see what the CM Pinarayi led government will do to curtail the proposed third wave.

Image Credits: PTI