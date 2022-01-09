COVID Scare In Parliament: Over 400 Staff Test Positive Ahead Of Budget Session

Ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament, more than 400 Parliament staff members tested positive for COVID-19. According to official sources, a total of 402 staff members out of the 1,409 staff of Parliament tested positive for the virus from January 4 to 8. The samples of all tested staff members were sent for genome sequencing to confirm the variant of the infection.

"Close to 402 staffs were tested positive for COVID-19 from January 4-8 and all samples have been sent to genome sequencing for Omicron variant confirmation," an official said while speaking to ANI. Following the mass testing, the staff have now been advised to follow all COVID related precautions with utmost care. The government have once again tightened all safety guidelines in and around the building.

"There is a consolidated list of 200 Lok Sabha and 69 from Rajya Sabha and 133 allied staff who have tested positive, but we all need to take proper precautions," an internal message read. However, the list given out in the internal message did not include people who tested for COVID outside the Parliament premises, which could result in a larger number.

Following the testing, several employees of both the Houses of the Parliament have been put under observation. Several members are now in isolation after their peers tested positive. A recent order by the DDMA directed all government offices to run under 50 per cent of their full staff capacity with the other half working from home. The Central government had earlier exempted its staff from biometric (daily punching) for attendance, in view of the rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

India's COVID-19 tally

India saw a single-day spike of 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 3.55 crore, including 3,623 cases of Omicron variant across 27 states and union territories. India's active caseload currently stands at 5,90,611. The active cases comprise 1.66 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has come down to 96.98 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to lead charts as the state with the highest level of infections. The state reported 41,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9,671 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state currently has 1,73,238 active cases while the death tally has reached 1,41,627. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 20,181 fresh infections in a single day on Saturday. The national capital also saw seven more fatalities.

Image: PTI/ PIXABAY