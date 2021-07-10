COVID: Schools All Set To Re-open In These States; Here's All You Need To Know

With the coronavirus cases are showing a downward trend in the country, some states have decided to re-open educational institutes citing the educational loss of children. Some of the states have decided to open schools and colleges by next week in a planned manner, with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. These states are Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Haryana

The Haryana government on Friday, July 9, announced that the state is looking forward to reopening the government and private schools for senior classes from Friday, July 16. The schools can resume physical classes for students of Class 9 and 12, with written permission from the parents of the children, allowing them to go to school.

The notification issued by the Haryana school education directorate said the schools can resume offline classes for high- school (Class 9-12) from July 16 and later classes for middle-school students (class 6-8) from July 23 onwards. However, there was no mention of the resumption of classes for primary school students in the notification. The emphasis was also given to following appropriate COVID-19 precautionary norms strictly on the school premises.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government also decided upon sending children back to school, after months of shutdown. On Friday, the State education department of the government approved the reopening of the schools from Thursday, July 15 onwards, after receiving a written allowance from parents. Speaking to ANI, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani announced that schools for class 12 students will re-open from Thursday along with the colleges for undergraduates and postgraduates. It will be mandatory to adhere to all COVID-19 related protocols on the premises, he said. However, for both the states, the option of studying from online mode will continue and visiting the school for physical classes is optional. Physical attendance will not be enforced on children.



Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to open the schools for children only at places where no active COVID-19 case has been reported in the last month. The notification issued said that schools have been allowed to resume offline classes for students of Classes 8 to 12 from Thursday, July 15. Maharashtra also stressed prioritising vaccination of all teachers and staff members of the school, before reopening.



Karnataka



Karnataka is also looking upon reopening of colleges across the state from Monday, July 19 with 64% of students and 85% of staff in government and private colleges. Other states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are contemplating reopening the educational institutions in a staggered manner soon. With the dip in the COVID figures, the states are looking forward to achieving normalcy soon, however, they have also made it very clear that reopening shouldn't result in complacency and COVID guidelines should be rigorously followed.



Image: PTI