COVID Severity Score: Software To identify Patients That Might Need Ventilator Support

The Ministry of Science and Technology, on Saturday, informed about a new software, COVID Severity Score (CSS) that will be used to identify patients that are likely to require ventilator support in an ICU. This will help health officials treating patients to launch required referrals in time and make necessary arrangements before emergency sets in. The technology has been developed by the Foundation For Innovations In Health, Kolkata with support from the Science for Equity, Empowerment, and Development (SEED) division of the Department of Science & Technology, GoI in collaboration with IIT Guwahati.

Currently, the software is being used by three community COVID care centres at Kolkata and suburbs including a 100-bed government mandated COVID care centre at Bengal's Barrackpore. The health system of India which saw a devastating crisis during the second wave of COVID-19 is expected to stabilize with such innovations.

"Sudden ICU and other emergency requirements during the pandemic have been a challenge for hospitals to manage. Timely information about such situations would help manage the health crisis better," added Ministry of Science and Technology.

COVID Severity Score (CSS)

Monitored multiple times by ‘remote’ specialist doctors, 'CSS' will save time by ruling out doctor’s consultation per patient. Additionally, it will help in providing monitored medical support to those patients who cannot afford treatment or cannot isolate at home due to poor housing conditions. The Central Government's health officials are trained to operate the system.

"Frontline Health Workers trained in National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) aligned model and certified by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Government of India are trained to record all these parameters in a tablet computer which has the software loaded in it," added the Government ministry.

How does Covid Severity Score (CSS) technology work?

Developed by IIT Guwahati experts Dr. Kevin Dhaliwal, University of Edinburgh and Dr. Sayantan Bandopadhyay, formerly WHO (SE Asia Regional Office), the software works on an algorithm that measures symptoms, signs, vital parameters, test reports and comorbidities of the COVID positive patient and scores each against a pre-set dynamic algorithm thus allocating a COVID Severity Score (CSS). It will also map the graphical trend based on the scores.