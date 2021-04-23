Last Updated:

COVID: Steel Firms Supply Oxygen Amid Crisis, Pradhan Thanks Companies For Coming Together

To help the states flagging shortage of oxygen cylinders amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, PM Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed and guided process.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
PM Modi

Image credits: ANI/PTI


To help the states flagging shortage of oxygen cylinders amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed and guided the process. On the instruction of Union Minister of Steel and Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, the steel plants across the nation both private and public sector are supplying medical oxygen to further ramp up India’s fight against COVID-19. A similar move was taken by Pradhan last year. 

Delhi, which also raised its need for medical oxygen, will be supplied the same from steel plants in Odisha with SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant contributing 40MT per day and Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar Plant contributing 30 MT daily. On April 23, an oxygen train reached the RINL’s steel plant in Vizag which is being filled to be dispatched to Maharashtra. From September 2020 to date, the total Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) storage tanks including private and public sectors is 143876.283 mt with Steel CPSEs contributing 39805.73 mt.

Steel fraternity joins hands in COVID-19 crisis

Standing up to the dire need for oxygen for COVID-19 patients, the entire steel fraternity has joined its hands to ease out the oxygen crisis during the pandemic. The participation from public sector steel companies includes SAIL and RINL while the private sector companies include TATA Steel, AMNS, JSW, JSPL and Vedanta ESL. The official release also stated that the states which received the largest amount of LMO from steel producers include Karnataka.

READ | Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to set up two oxygen plants in Ayodhya

Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana come after the southern state to receive oxygen. As per the allocation by the Union government on April 21, Delhi is set to receive 70 mt LMO from Odisha with SAIL RSP contributing 40 mt per day and  TATA Steel's Kalinganagar plant to give 30 mt per day to the National Capital. Pradhan also expressed gratitude towards steel companies responding to the crisis.

READ | Rajasthan Govt alleges unfair distribution of oxygen, Remdesivir; makes appeal to Centre

He said, “I thank all steel companies for coming together and responding to the call of the nation and working 24x7 to produce LMO. We will together fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Image credits: ANI/PTI

READ | CM Kejriwal requests PM's intervention for safe transportation of oxygen in to Delhi
READ | Delhi CM Kejriwal's televised appeal over oxygen shortage upsets PM Modi: Sources

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND