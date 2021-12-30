COVID Surge Across India: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Chennai Register Over 40% Rise In Cases

Amid the Omicron scare, the four metropolitans of India- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai- are seeing a surge in overall COVID-19 cases. Delhi has seen a 42 per cent surge in coronavirus infections with daily cases rising from 923 to 1313 in 24 hours. However, no COVID death was reported in Delhi. With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally rose to 14,45,102 while the death toll remained at 25,107. The recovery count increased to 14,17,804 after 344 people were discharged during the day, leaving Delhi with 2,191 active cases.

Mumbai has reported a 46.25 per cent jump in daily coronavirus infections with cases rising from 2,510 to 3,671 in 24 hours. However, no COVID death was reported in Mumbai. With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally rose to 7,79,479, while the death toll remained at 16,375. The recovery count increased to 7,49,159 after 371 people were discharged during the day, leaving Mumbai with 11,360 active cases.

Kolkata has seen a 109 per cent hike in coronavirus infections with daily cases rising from 540 to 1,090 in 24 hours. No death from COVID contagion was reported in Kolkata.

Lastly, Chennai has reported a 50 per cent rise in coronavirus infections with cases rising from 194 to 294 in 24 hours. However, no COVID death was reported in Chennai.

'All COVID-19 vaccines are disease-modifying, they don't prevent infections'

In the wake of rising COVID cases all across India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava on Thursday stated that all COVID-19 vaccines in the world are primarily disease-modifying, they don't prevent infection. Speaking at the briefing of the COVID-19 situation in the country by the Union Health Ministry, Dr Bhargava said, "All COVID vaccines, whether they are from India, Israel, US, Europe, UK or China, are primarily disease-modifying. They don't prevent infection". He added, "The move to introduce the precautionary dose in a phased manner is primarily to mitigate the severity of infection, hospitalisation and death".

Addressing the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the administration of the precautionary vaccine is going to commence from January 10. Pointing out that the Healthcare and Frontline workers are playing a big role in the fight against COVID-19, he said, "They are still spending their time treating COVID patients. In view of this, we have decided that they should be the first ones to get the precaution vaccine."