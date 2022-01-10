Covid Surge In Haryana, 5,736 Fresh Infections, Five Fatalities

There was no let up in COVID-19 surge in Haryana, with 5,736 fresh infections and five fatalities being reported on Monday.

With two fatalities were from Ambala and a death each from Gurugram, Karnal and Yamunanagar districts, the cumulative death toll in the state rose to 10,077, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The state also reported 26 fresh cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the tally of such infections in the state rose to 162, out of which 17 are active while the rest have been discharged.

The total Covid case count in the state rose to 7,99,887 out of which 7,67,310 have recovered while the active cases in the state are 22,477.

Meanwhile, worst-hit Gurugram on Monday reported 2,621 fresh cases while Faridabad (1,071), Sonipat (322), Panchkula (344) and Ambala (303) districts also registered a spike in Covid cases.

The recovery rate was 95.93 percent, the bulletin said. Notably, Haryana has witnessed a surge in Covid cases during the past nearly a fortnight.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)