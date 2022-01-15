Covid surge: WB govt likely to cancel rally to mark Netaji’s birthday on Jan 23, curtail R-Day celebrations

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) The West Bengal government is likely to cancel a rally to mark legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23 as well as curtail the Repuplic Day programme on Red Road here, owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases, a state secretariat source said on Saturday.

Discussions regarding the possible measures were held during a meeting of senior officials, including Chief secretary H K Dwivedi and Home Secretary B P Gopalika late on Friday, he said.

“The situation is not favourable for celebrating Netaji’s birthday and Republic Day in a grand manner, as Covid infections are on the rise again and large gatherings cannot be allowed.

“The rally on January 23 that was scheduled to be held from Red Road to Shyambazar is likely to be cancelled… The Republic Day programme could also be limited to only 30 minutes,” the source said.

The final call, however, will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

West Bengal had on Friday reported 22,645 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 18,63,697. The death toll climbed to 20,013 after 28 more fatalities were reported. PTI SCH RBT RBT

