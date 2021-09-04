COVID: Survey Says One In Every Two Families Paid Over Rs 750 For Antibody Test In India

An online survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform stated that one in every two families paid over Rs 750 for the COVID antibody test in India. The survey included 24,000 responses from 318 districts of India.

The motive behind conducting the survey was to apprehend the percentage of people who got antibody tests done and the collective amount they have paid for the same.

Community media studies antibody charges in India

As per the survey, 29 per cent of the respondents said they paid Rs 1,000 or more during their COVID antibody test. Further, 21 per cent stated that they paid between Rs 750-1000. On the other hand, 14 per cent said they paid between Rs 500-750. Meanwhile, 24 per cent said they paid Rs 250-500 and 7 per cent said they paid less than Rs 250.

The LocalCircles release maintained, "On an aggregate basis, 50 per cent of citizens who got a COVID antibody test done paid over Rs 750 for it."

As per the study, 15 per cent of citizens said that multiple members from their family got the COVID antibody test done multiple times this year while 14 per cent said multiple members got it done once this year. The survey further stated that 14 per cent of citizens said only one member underwent a COVID antibody test multiple times this year while 9 per cent said one of their family members got it done once this year.

On the other hand, 54 per cent of the respondents said no one has got the test done once this year while 6 per cent did not have an opinion on it. On an aggregate basis, 40 per cent of families have one or more members who underwent the COVID antibody test done this year.

Research to estimate citizens, family members undergone antibody test

According to LocalCircles, "The study was conducted to get an estimate of the percentage of citizens or their families who have undergone their COVID antibody test this year. The study also sought to understand the total amount of people who are paying to get the antibody test, aimed to understand if there has been overcharging and if the government should introduce a cap for such a test, especially as many more people may likely take it months after the second dose of vaccine to check antibody levels."

The LocalCircles community social media platform has also drafted a complaint to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare concerning the grievances received by them on the high price charged by the labs for tests.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI