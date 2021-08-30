'COVID Third Wave To Peak Between Oct-Nov If New Variant Appears': IIT-Kanpur Scientist

A possible third wave of the COVID pandemic may rise between October and November if a new variant, more virulent than the Delta, emerges and becomes fully active by September end, a scientist involved in the mathematical modelling of the pandemic said on Monday. He, however, said that the intensity of the third wave is expected to be much lower than the second.

"If no new virulent emerges, then the situation is unlikely to change"

An IIT-Kanpur scientist, Manindra Agrawal member of a team of experts assigned to predict any surge in cases, said that if no new virulent emerges, then the situation is unlikely to change.

"If the third wave peaks, the country may see only 1 lakh daily cases as against more than 4 lakh when the deadly second wave was at its peak in May. The second wave killed thousands and infected several lakh," Agarwal said.

"Status Quo is when no new mutant comes and New Variant is when 50% more infectious mutant comes by September. As one can see, the only scenario with some similarity of the third wave is New Variant one for epsilon = 1/33. In this scenario, new cases rise to 1 lakh per day," Agrawal stated.

No mutant more infectious than Delta

The model had suggested that daily cases could rise between 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh every day if a more harmful variant of the Coronavirus gives rise to fresh infections. The scientist also made it clear that no mutant was more infectious than the Delta. Agarwal said that the previous week's forecast was the same, but only the range of daily cases has been brought down to 1-1.5 lakh in the latest one. "The data is likely to be made public soon," Agarwal said.

As per Agarwal, with the fresh data, the daily infections are further expected to drop in the range of a lakh. "The fresh data comprising the vaccinations that have taken place in July and August, the serosurveys that gave insights about the anti-bodies were factored in while assuming the scenarios," Agarwal said.

According to a study by researchers of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, the R or the Reproductive value of the coronavirus pandemic was 0.89. The R-value must be under 1, for it can help arrest the spread of infection. Vaccination has been the biggest weapon worldwide to combat coronavirus and more than 63 crore doses have been administered in the country, the Health Ministry stated on Monday.

(With Inputs from PTI)

(IMAGE: Twitter/PTI/ANI)