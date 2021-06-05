Covid Third Wave: Virus Can Strike Again If People Become Carefree, Says Niti Aayog Member

The Central Government on Friday warned that the third wave of coronavirus will strike again soon if people become carefree as they were during January and February ahead of the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

While addressing the press, Niti Aayog member Dr. VK Paul said that India needs more time to ensure high COVID-19 vaccination coverage and cannot afford to lower its guard against the virus.

"We are back to wearing masks more diligently. Testing is happening generously. We have also imposed restrictions in many districts. All these measures have made it difficult for the virus to spread. This is the price we pay. But it has resulted in containing the pandemic. When we will reverse this process, the situation can again become unacceptable," Dr. Paul added.

Warning that the virus can certainly strike again if the people become carefree, Dr. Paul added, "When the peak is declining and we suddenly get into same behavior as a society, as we did in January and February, it (the virus) can come back again in a certain way. However, if we ease restrictions gradually ... adjust our behavior... the next wave won't be that bad or may not even strike at all."

COVID In India

India reported 1.32 lakh fresh Coronavirus cases on Friday, continuing a declining trend in daily new cases. Following a steady fall, India's active caseload has reduced to 16,35,993 patients. Active cases have reduced to 77,420, however, a total of 2,713 people succumbed to COVID in the span of 24 hours. India's daily recoveries continue to outweigh daily new cases for the 22nd day in a row. A total of 2,07,071 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 has now cured 2.65 crore persons who have been sick since the beginning of the pandemic. This translates to an overall recovery rate of 93.08%, which is continually improving.