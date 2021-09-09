COVID: TN sees 1,596 new cases, 21 deaths

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI): A total of 21 deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,596 new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, said the Health Department. These took overall caseload to 26,28,961 and 35,094 respectively, according to the department.A total of 1,534 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,77,646 leaving 16,221 active infections, a bulletin said.As many as 1,60,195 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,37,48,573 till date.Four districts saw most of the new infections: Coimbatore registered 224, Chennai 186, Erode 130, Chengalpet 108. Seven districts reported the cases below double-digits, but there were no deaths in 24 districts. Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of new infections with four.Among the 21 fatalities, 18 were in government and six in private healthcare facilities. Seven of the dead had no co-morbidity or pre-existing illness, the bulletin said.Earlier in the day, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian held a meeting with health officials on the vaccination camp to be held across the State on September 12.There is a plan to inoculate 20 lakh people by holding 10,000 vaccination camps in all the 38 districts. Besides, the government aims to vaccinate all residents of nine districts bordering Kerala in view of the high infections there. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

