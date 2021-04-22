COVID Tracker Gives Result In 3 Mins, No More Confirmation Needed: Inventor Tells Republic

Founder and Chief Surgeon of K.J Hospital, Chennai, Dr. K. Jagadeesan who along with his team invented the COVID-19 tracker amid the pandemic told Republic TV that the device created by him “instantaneously” gives an answer if an individual has coronavirus infection or not. On placing the hand on the device, the COVID tracker invented by Dr. Jagadeesan reads out data including zeta potential or nano potential which is diagnostic of COVID-19. If an individual’s zeta potential falls anywhere between +5 to +15, it means COVID-19, said Dr. Jagadeesan.

While explaining about the blue-coloured innovative device in which people can slide their hands and get COVID-19 diagnosis in three minutes, Dr. Jagadeesan said, “This device instantaneously gives the answer whether somebody has got COVID-19 or not.” When he was asked about the reason behind founding such an innovative device and why it still has not been given to the government for the help of the people, the top surgeon said that his team wanted criticism from the scientific community and hence they made and published the paper. Dr. Jagadeesan said, “No it is up to somebody who wants to capitalize.”

He said, “We developed and published the paper. We wanted criticism from the scientific community, which we have received. So now it is up to somebody who wants to capitalise and make it available to the public. They can have it.”

How does the COVID tracker work?

Explaining the mechanism behind the COVID tracker developed by Dr. Jagadeesan and his team, founder and Chief Surgeon of K.J Hospital said that it “works on the principle of nanoscience, nanophysics.” Nanoscience is basically the study of structures and materials on an ultra-small scale as a nanometre is one-billionth of a metre. It’s the physical and chemical properties of matter that ultimately impact the nano-level of the human body. Dr. Jagadeesan said that such particles are only seen with electron microscopes and those tiny particles also emit micro electricity. This signal is further picked up by the device, which further reflects any illness in the body.