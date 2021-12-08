COVID: Two Deaths, 22 Fresh Cases In Punjab

Two more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 22 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count to 6,03,578, according to a medical bulletin.

Two fatalities were reported from Amritsar and Ludhiana, pushing the state’s death toll to 16,614.

Mohali reported five cases, followed by three in Bathinda and two each in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

The number of active cases stood at 350.

Twenty more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,614, as per the bulletin.

Union Territory Chandigarh reported seven COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,515.

No death was reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 67 while the number of cured persons was 64,628.

