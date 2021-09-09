COVID: Two deaths, 29 fresh cases in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Two more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 29 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 6,00,940, according to a bulletin.

Till now, the infection has claimed 16,451 lives in the state.

Mohali reported seven cases, followed by four each in Barnala and Pathankot.

The number of active cases in the state was 320.

Twenty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,169, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported four cases, taking the UT’s infection count to 65,142.

With one more death, the toll reached 816.

The number of active cases in the city was 28 while the number of cured persons was 64,298, a bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

