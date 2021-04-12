Covid-unsafe Kumbh Mela Visuals Trigger Row; Police Concedes 'hard To Ensure Distancing'

A large number of devotees thronged the banks of river Ganges in Uttarakhand's Haridwar for the much-awaited religious mega-gathering Kumbh Mela, compromising with social distancing norms at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise like never before. The huge mask-less crowd flocked to Har Ki Pauri ghat for Shahi Snan or royal bath, violating the safety guidelines issued by the Health Ministry. A negative RT-PCR test report taken 72 hours before arrival is mandatory for devotees gathering for the Kumbh. The visuals have triggered a row online, with many people asking whether it is prudent to have such a gathering with cases rising at an unprecedented rate.

Uttarakhand: People take a holy dip in Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.



Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal says, "General public will be allowed here till 7 am. After that, this area will be reserved for akharas". pic.twitter.com/9PtcP9WwwG — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal said that they are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour but it is difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats.

“We are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. But due to the huge crowd, it is practically not possible to issue challans today. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats,” he said. The IG added that a stampede-like situation may arise if they would try to enforce social distancing.

Use of AI technology to ensure the safety of pilgrims

In a first, over 350 CCTV cameras have been installed at different locations in the Kumbh, with about 100 of these equipped with sensors that generate an alert when a person is captured without a mask. The AI-equipped cameras also generate an alert when a crowd density rises in sites that are vulnerable to stampede. The cameras also keep a count of vehicles at parking lots and help in spotting objects lying unattended for more than 10 minutes.

In light of the pandemic, the duration of Kumbh Mela has been curtailed to 30 days for the first time in the history of the grand religious congregation. This year the Kumbh is being organised from April 1 to 30. Generally, the celebration goes on for nearly four months once in 12 years.

Last month, the Centre had directed the Uttarakhand government to take stringent COVID-19 measures during Kumbh Mela while highlighting the concerns raised by the central team that visited the state to review the situation. In a letter to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan noted that 10 to 20 pilgrims, as well as locals, are being reported COVID-19 positive every day.

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 1082 fresh Covid-19 infections, 243 recoveries, and eight deaths. The Covid-19 case tally in the state stood at 1,08,812 with over 7,323 active cases to date.