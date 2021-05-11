COVID: UP & Bihar Locals Fear Contamination As Decomposing Bodies Found Floating In Ganga

A day after a similar horrific episode in Bihar, bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Tuesday morning. While nearly 40-45 dead bodies were found in Bihar, the number of bodies spotted in Uttar Pradesh today is yet to be ascertained. The spot in Uttar Pradesh is nearly 55 km away from Buxar.

It is also to be noted that the district administration of Buxar has suspected that the corpses in Bihar floated down from Uttar Pradesh. Locals in Uttar Pradesh have contended that the administration had already been alerted regarding dead bodies being consigned to the Ganga river is being done in nearly 12-13 villages. While there is no official confirmation yet, it is suspected that the dead bodies belong to COVID-19 patients. The disease has been spreading rapidly across parts of rural India.

Locals fear that the contamination of water might lead to the rapid spread of the disease. Meanwhile, Ghazipur District Magistrate has said that the administration is investigating the matter and trying to ascertain where the bodies were consigned.

"We have got the information. Our officers are present on the spot and an investigation is underway. We are trying to find out where they came from," MP Singh, the District Magistrate of Ghazipur, told ANI.

"We informed the administration about the matter, but no action has been taken by them. If the situation continues like this, there is fear of us getting infected by coronavirus," said Akhand, a resident, reported ANI.

Union Minister Shekhawat takes note

Taking note of the incident in Bihar's Buxar, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat termed it as 'unfortunate' and called for an investigation. Assuring that the Modi government is committed to ensure the cleanliness of the Ganga river, Shekhawat urged the 'concerned' state government's to take an action in this regard.

Buxar DM comments on incident

After 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar, District Magistrate (DM) of Buxar on Tuesday quashed reports suggesting that bodies were dispersed in the river due to lack of wood logs for cremation. The bodies which were seen floating on the river's surface later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town, have been identified to be of COVID-19 patients. Commenting on the same, the Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully.

"A narrative is being made that due to lack of wood logs for cremation or the poor facing financial issues, dead bodies are being immersed in Ganga in Buxar. This is not true," Buxar DM Aman Samir told ANI on Tuesday.

The bloated and decomposing bodies which surfaced on Monday morning at the banks of the Ganga river have raised an alarm amongst the local citizens. While an exact count of the bodies is yet to be ascertained, it is expected to be anywhere between 40-45. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients.