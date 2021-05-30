COVID: UP Govt Announces Relaxations In Certain Dists; Know What Is Allowed & What Is Not

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended the COVID-19 curfew till June 7. The UP government further decided to ease restrictions in areas which currently has less than 600 active cases. As per the latest development, the curfew relaxations will come into effect from June 1. However, the weekend curfew, from 7 pm on Friday evening to 7 am on Monday morning, will continue across the state with no relaxations for any district.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Curfew will continue in districts which have more than 600 active COVID cases for one more week. When active cases will come under 600 the curfew will end automatically. We've eased restrictions in 55 districts from 7 am to 7 pm."

UP Lockdown: What can open in eligible districts?

Essential services like healthcare, police, fire, bank, electricity, water and irrigation allowed.

In districtics with less than 600 cases, shops outside containment zones will be allowed to open for five days during the week.

Government offices will open with 50 per cent attendance on a rotational basis.

Private offices can open but work-from-home is still encouraged.

Private offices must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Not more than five people will be allowed at religious places.

Restaurants will only operate via home delivery.

Only those food stalls and dhabas that are located on highways/expressways will be allowed to open.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut.

Coaching centres and gyms will remain closed across the state.

Multiplexes and malls will also not be allowed to open.

Industrial work and essential services will continue to function as before.

20 UP districts where COVID-19 restrictions not eased

Lucknow

Meerut

Saharanpur

Varanasi

Ghaziabad

Gorakhpur

Muzaffarnagar

Prayagraj

Lakhimpur Kheri

Jaunpur

Sonbhadra

Baghpat

Moradabad

Ghazipur

Bijnor

Deoria

Bareilly

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Bulandshahr

Jhansi

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 16,88,152 positive cases, out of which, 16,21,743 have successfully recovered and 20,208 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,014 new cases, 7,902 fresh recoveries and 155 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 46,201.

