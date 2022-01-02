COVID: Vaccination Centres In Mumbai, Delhi Gear Up To Inoculate Children Aged 15-18 Years

As the cases of the COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant continues to escalate across the country, the BKC's jumbo COVID centre in Mumbai will start vaccinating children in the 15-18 age group from Monday, January 3. A total of 9.2 lakh children are expected to be vaccinated at the nine designated centres, with at least 500 teenagers a day each, Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC Jumbo COVID centre, told Republic TV. "We have already been provided with 10,000 doses of COVAXIN for the children. Tomorrow (January 3), Guardian minister Aaditya Thackrey would be inaugurating the vaccination for this age group from BKC at 11 AM. We have five dedicated cubicles only for children, attractive posters and also books of social messages for them," he added.

Meanwhile, from January 3, the vaccination for children will begin in the national capital too as Felix Hospital in Noida is fully ready with all the arrangements for the rollout. Speaking to Republic TV, Dr DK Gupta, a paediatrician and the Managing Director of the hospital, informed that around 300 children have already registered for the vaccination to be given on Monday. He also explained the steps to be followed during the time of vaccination. Earlier on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged 15 to 18 years will begin from January 3, whereas, a "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister had also stated that the 'precaution dose' will also be available for people above 60 years of age with comorbidities following the advice of their doctors. The precaution dose is the third dose of the vaccine for those who have been completely inoculated. The Prime Minister also informed that the administration of a nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine against COVID would also begin soon in the country.

India witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases

It should be mentioned here that India witnessed an increase in COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day, reporting a 21% jump in infections with 27,553 new cases on Saturday. The country's Coronavirus tally now stands at 3,48,89,132 with active cases (1,22,801) accounting for 0.35% of the total caseload. About 284 people lost their lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate is currently at 2.55%.

Image: Republic World