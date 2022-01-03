COVID Vaccination Drive For 15-18 Years Age Group Launched In Nagaland

Along with the rest of the country, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for teenagers in the 15-18 age group was launched in Nagaland on Monday.

Launching the drive at Dimapur District Hospital, Health Minister S Pangyu Phom said that the state has received 1.43 lakh doses, which will be distributed among all the districts.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to come forward and get inoculated.

On the occasion, the health minister gave away certificates to the first four beneficiaries.

Dimapur Chief Medical Officer Dr I Moatemjen said that most COVID mortality cases have been reported among unvaccinated patients, and requested the teenagers to get the jabs.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)