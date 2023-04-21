Covid Vaccination Drive Of The Union Health Ministry Gets PM's Award For Excellence In Public Administration

Union Health Ministry's National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme on Friday received the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2022 in the innovation category. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan received the award at the 16th Civil Services Day event here.

"A Proud Moment! @MoHFW_India team has been conferred with PM Awards For Excellence in Public Administration, 2022, for National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme. Congratulations to the entire team who worked tirelessly with the mantra of vaccinating everyone," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

A Proud Moment!@MoHFW_India team has been conferred with PM Awards For Excellence in Public Administration 2022 for National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.



Congratulations to the entire team who worked tirelessly with mantra of 'एक ही प्रण हो सबका टीकाकरण'#CivilServicesDay pic.twitter.com/obhO2ZxmNA — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 21, 2023

On Civil Services Day, Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are presented to districts or implementing units for success and innovation in rolling out priority programmes for people's welfare. The Health Ministry has administered over 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccines in the country so far.

The vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021 with healthcare workers. The vaccination of frontline Covid workers started after than on February 2. The next phase of Covid vaccination began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and for those aged 45 and above with specified comorbidity. Vaccination for all aged over 45 years began on April 1 that year.

The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against Covid-19 from May 1. Inoculation of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years commenced on January 3, 2022.

India began administering precaution doses to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities from January 10. Inoculation of children aged 12-14 years began on March 16 last year. The Centre then removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 years eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

On April 10, 2022, India began administering precaution doses to all aged above 18 years. The country achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against Covid-19 as the cumulative doses administered surpassed the 200-crore mark on July 17 last year. Development of Co-WIN platform for facilitating a smooth vaccination rollout was critical in the success of the programme.