COVID Vaccination For 12-14 Year Age Group Likely To Begin From March In India: NTAGI Head

Dr NK Arora, the chairman of the COVID working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), on Monday, said that India may start administering COVID-19 vaccine to kids in the 12-14 age bracket in March as the 15-18 age group is likely to get fully inoculated by then. He said of the estimated 7.4 crore population in the 15-18 age group, more than 3.45 lakh have received their first jab of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and the second dose is due in 28 days.

"Adolescents in this age group have been actively participating in the inoculation process, and going by this pace of vaccination, the rest of the beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group are likely to be covered with the first dose by January-end and subsequently their second dose is expected to be done by February-end," Dr Arora said.

Once the 15-18 age group is covered, the central government is likely to take a decision for initiating an inoculation drive for the 12-14 age group in March. He estimated a population of 7.5 crores in the 12-14 age bracket.

Dr Krishna Ella says Centre might move to '12-15 age group' after vaccinating adolescents

Last week, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella had also expressed similar views. Speaking to Republic, he had said that the government will move to the 12-14 age group after it is done with the Coronavirus vaccination in the 15-18 group.

"The age will keep coming down. The government did vaccination in the 15-17 age group, they might come next to 12 -15 and will keep coming down," Dr Ella said. He also informed that children in the 2-18 age group responded extremely well to the Covaxin.

According to the CoWin portal, more than 157.88 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India till 4.30 pm on Monday. Of the total vaccination, 3.55 crore children have been vaccinated in the 15-18 age group. The vaccination drive for them commenced on January 3 this year.

Image: Unsplash/PTI