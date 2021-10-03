COVID Vaccination For Kids With Comorbidities Irrespective Of Severity 'priority': NTAGI

In the wake of COVID-19 and never-ending speculations over impending vaccination for children, the Chairperson of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora stated that children with comorbidities, irrespective of the severity, would be prioritised. In addition, he mentioned that arrangements are being made available and accessible within districts so that children do not have to travel for immunisation against contagions of SARS-CoV-2.

"We are going to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination for children with severe comorbidities and comorbidities so that we immediately immunise them and the rest of the children who are healthy can be immunised subsequently," Dr Arora said in an interview with ANI.

'Children with comorbidities will be priority': NTAGI head

Speaking on how to prioritise the COVID-19 vaccination for children in the country, he said that NTAGI is working toward identifying the ones who are highest, higher risk of contracting the disease and the need for hospitalisation will be looked into.

"Within the next couple of weeks, the list will be available in the public domain. In addition, we are also making arrangements at different parts of the country so that these children do not have to travel and within their district, the vaccine is made available," he further said.

In August, the premier regulator of the country, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above and the vaccination is currently in pipeline ahead of introducing in the market. A joint survey of WHO and AIIMS, in the month of June, revealed that seropositivity was 55.7% in the age bracket of 18 years and 63.5% in 18 years and above, thus, no significant difference of seroprevalence between adults and children.

NTAGI Chairperson speaks on schools resuming physical operations

In the context of school reopening, Dr Arora said, "Children are vectors. They spread the infection but they themselves do not get infected. So it is important that adults who are surrounding them, be it family members, teachers, non-teaching staff, they need to be immunised and surrounded by a ring of protection."

The national target is to vaccinate all adults and half of the landmark has been reached, Dr Arora said.

"Our adults are immunised we have about 44 crore children below 18 years of age and we are prepared for giving immunisation to children at the same speed," he stated further.