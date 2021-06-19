COVID Vaccination Reduces Chances Of Hospitalisation By 80%, Lowers O2 Dependency By 8%

On Friday, June 18, the government said, according to studies among healthcare workers, it has been revealed that vaccination reduces the chances of hospitalisation by 75-80 per cent, while oxygen requirement comes down to 8 per cent even after contracting Coronavirus infection. This study results will prove to function as a catalyst for vaccination drive, giving the confidence to get vaccinated.

Research study

The studies have come out from two prestigious healthcare institutions, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

In a press briefing by the Union Health Ministry on COVID status NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul, said that vaccination offered a 75-80% risk reduction against hospitalisation from infection in vaccinated individuals, as compared to those unvaccinated.

“The possibility of such individuals (vaccinated) needing oxygen support is around 8% and the risk of ICU admission is only 6% in vaccinated persons,” he said.

Paul said, “Healthcare workers are very high-risk groups. They live and work where they’re exposed to high viral loads in ICU and in coronavirus wards”.

He informed, “Studies show that if vaccination is done, then the need for hospitalisation decreases by 75 to 80%. Even if the infection takes place, the hospitalisation chance falls to 20 to 25%.” He further added, without naming the CMC study but citing its findings that oxygen demand is only 8% in vaccinated individuals as compared to those who have not received the vaccines.

A top official said, “The data also shows that in terms of ICU admissions, the risk is only 6%, protection is 94%. This is powerful data from reasonably sized studies. The risk of serious disease is low. One study observed one death among 7,000 but it involved comorbidities”.

Research analysis

The CMC study, released last week on a preprint server for medical sciences, had said that one dose of Covid vaccine offered 61% protective effect against infection, while two doses offered 65%.

Significantly, one dose reduced the risk of hospitalisation by 70% and two doses by 77%.

Among the staff members who received vaccines, no deaths were reported and only one staff member of the medical institution has died but he had had several comorbidities and did not receive the vaccine, the paper said.

On the other hand, the study from PGI, Chandigarh showed that while there were 1.6% instances of breakthrough infections in vaccinated healthcare workers, vaccines offered significant protection against hospitalisation and death.

COVID cases and vaccination drive in India

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said almost 85 per cent decline has been noted in daily new cases of COVID-19 since the highest reported peak on May 7. Also, a 78.6 per cent decline has been recorded in the total active Covid cases since the peak reported on May 10.

He informed that the active cases have further declined to 7,98,656, comprising 2.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has improved to 96.03 per cent.

Agarwal said, "There has been a sharp decline of 81 per cent in weekly Covid case positivity rate since the highest reported weekly positivity of 21.6 per cent recorded between April 30-May 6. The number of districts reporting less than 5 per cent positivity has increased from 103 (April 30-May 6) to 513 (June 11-17)".

(Image credit: PTI)