Covid vaccine Covaxin granted emergency use authorisation; out of 'clinical trial mode'

The Central Government on Thursday said Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed COVAXIN has been moved out of the "clinical trial mode" and that it has now been granted the restricted emergency use authorization.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul announced that COVAXIN has been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situations in the public interest and that both COVID-19 vaccines Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute have the same licensure status now.

"Both the COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield have the same licensure status. Covaxin has stood the test of time in terms of great safety. Only 311 individuals had minimal side effects. It is the triumph for India's research and development enterprise and science and technology enterprise," he added.

The Centre on Thursday also announced that it has renegotiated the price of the COVID-19 vaccine and has reduced it. As of now, the government has allowed private health facilities to charge up to Rs 250 for one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Health Ministry also said that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in any state in the country so far. "According to data available as part of the daily review meeting held this morning, and even three days ago, there was no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in any state in the country," Bhushan added.

Spike In Daily COVID-19 Cases

As of March 11, India recorded 22,854 cases of coronavirus infection in a day, the highest in around two-and-half-months, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,85,561, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to 1,58,189 with 126 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total active cases have increased to 1,89,226 which now comprises 1.68 percent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,38,146 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.92 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 percent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 22,42,58,293 samples have been tested up to March 10 with 7,78,416 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Vaccination Across India

Around 256,90,545 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Out of the given figure, 79,17,541 health workers have been administered the first dose while the second dose has been given to 40,13,893 health workers. 70,55,074 frontline workers have been administered the first dose while the second dose has been given to 6,37,954 frontline workers. Also, 67,86,086 people above 60 years and 45-60 years with co-morbidities have been vaccinated.

