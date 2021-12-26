COVID Vaccine For Kids, Boosters For Frontline Workers Declared: Read All Phases & Details

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the country and announced that adults aged above 60 years and with comorbidities will be administered with the precaution dose starting from January 10, 2022. The PM also gave a thumbs up to vaccination of children between the ages of 15 to 18, as they will be administered the vaccine starting January 3, 2022.

The announcement of a vaccine for children comes just hours after the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) gave Bharat Biotech approval for the emergency use of Covaxin vaccine for children below the age of 18.

PM Modi urged people not to panic and informed that the third dose will be administered starting from January 10, 2022, on the advice of health experts.

In addition to this, PM Modi also revealed that healthcare and frontline workers will be jabbed with the third dose in order to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. The PM called it the 'precautionary' dose and not the booster dose, which is used more commonly across the world. The vaccination for children will also go live next week. The PM further informed that the new vaccine drives for the frontline workers as well as the kids will be done in phases, in an orderly manner.

#BREAKING | Citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will have the option of precaution dose of the vaccine on the advice of their doctor. This will also be available from January 10: PM Modi



Watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/sXjqJ90knl — Republic (@republic) December 25, 2021

COVID vaccine for kids

Speaking in his address to the nation, PM Modi announced the vaccination for kids. Informing of the newest vaccine drive, he said, "The country is kickstarting the vaccination drive for kids. From January 3, 2021, Monday, kids in the age group 15-18 will be vaccinated. This will strengthen the country fight against COVID. It will also reduce the concern of school-going students and their parents," PM Modi said.

The DCGI on Saturday gave a nod for emergency use of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) for kids between 12 -18 years of age

Earlier, Bharat Biotech had submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for COVAXIN (BBV152) to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The data was thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee (SEC) and had provided their positive recommendations, Bharat Biotech had said.

Like most vaccines for adults, children between 12 to 18 years of age will be administered Covaxin in two doses. The interval and dosage are likely to be the same as adults. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech recently sought the DCGI's approval to conduct phase 3 trials of its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine (BBV154) to use as a booster dose.

The application has been filed and the biotechnology company is awaiting approval from the drug regulator. The intranasal vaccine will be given to those who have already taken their two-dose vaccine. The registration for the vaccine doses will happen on the CoWin portal.

Steps to share your vaccination status

Apart from registering for vaccines and tracking days, people can now share vaccination status. The service was built to help individuals who may not have the coronavirus vaccine certificate available in paper or digital form for availing a requested service and can support the service provider to confirm the vaccination status/vaccination digital record of the citizen as per the authorised permission of the requesting entity.

Visit cowin.gov.in.

On the main page, click on the link that says "Share Vaccination Status"

A new tab will open

Enter your mobile number and full name

Click on Get OTP

On entering the OTP, the page will show your vaccination status.

A shareable link will be generated and one can confirm it by scanning the QR code.

Image: PTI