Covid vaccine: Health workers to get booster dose from Monday in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) More than 24 lakh people will be given the booster dose of coronavirus vaccine from Monday, an official said here on Sunday.

The number includes health workers,and people with comorbidities (suffering from many diseases) and above 60 years of age.

Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Vaibhav Galriya said that the precautionary dose can be given on the completion of nine months from the date of the second dose.

He said the vaccine will be the one administered to them previously.

Their vaccination certificate will also be updated after the they are given the booster dose.

Galriya said the number of beneficiaries in this category is about 24.15 lakh, which includes 5.17 lakh health workers and 6.48 lakh frontline workers. PTI SDA RDK RDK

