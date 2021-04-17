COVID Vaccine To Andhra Dispatched Hours After CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Writes To PM Modi

Within hours of request by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for vaccines amid shortage, Centre on Saturday sent 5 lakh Covid Vaccines to Andhara Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had written a letter to PM Modi for 60 Lakh doses. The vaccine doses were immediately dispatched to Gannavaram airport of Vijayawada from Pune.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday wrote a letter to PM Modi as the state recorded the lowest inoculation of about 4,300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier on April 12 and 13 as a reply to his April 9 letter, the state had received 6.4 lakh doses of the vaccine for which the CM had also thanked the Prime Minister.

Andhra Pradesh 6,28,961 vaccine doses on April 14 which is the highest single-day vaccinated numbers in the country, wrote AP CM. Yesterday, AP CM also held a video conference with collectors and SPs of all districts of the state to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

India COVID-19 vaccination drive

India is currently vaccinating people above 45-years of age. The vaccination drive began with Health Workers, Frontline workers, people above 60-years and currently people above 45 years of age are getting vaccinated. The country also had 'Tika Utsav' or a vaccine campaign of four days that aimed to vaccinate maximum people in the country. The campaign was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Chief Ministers of states. Recently, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was also approved by India to curb the growing surge of COVID-19 in the country.