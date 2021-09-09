COVID Vaccine Tracker With Synergised Data Being Developed, Says Union Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Thursday addressed a press conference to apprise the country about the fight against the COVID pandemic. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted how the country had ramped up the vaccination against COVID. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the average per-day doses administered had increased from 20 lakhs in May to 78 lakhs in September.

He further cautioned that the country was still passing through the second wave of COVID even as the daily infections were on the decline. The cumulative recovery rate of the country was more than 97%. However, Kerala remained the only country with active cases above the 1 lakh mark. At present, Kerala has more than 2,40,000 active cases i.e. 61% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra has more than 50,000 active cases that is 13% of the total active cases in the country.

This is the tenth consecutive week in which the weekly positivity rate is less than 3% even as the average testing per day is still around 17 lakhs to 20 lakhs. Rajesh Bhushan said, "while the tests have not come down, the weekly positivity seems to have declined and stabilised at below 3%."

On the vaccination front, Rajesh Bhushan stated that more than 54 crores have been given the first dose, while close to 18 crores have been given the second dose, taking the cumulative vaccination tally to over 72 crore doses, achieving another historic landmark in COVID-19 vaccination.

99% of health care workers have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine and 84% have received both doses. Other frontline workers have received 100% have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine while 80% have received both doses. 58% of the 18 and above population have received the first dose whereas 18% of the same age group have received both doses.

Sangram Bhargava, DG ICMR, urged everyone to refrain from mass gatherings during the festive season so the country can celebrate in a bigger way next year. He also requested the citizens of the country to observe responsible travelling than revenge travelling.

"Low key celebrations of festivals should be encouraged to avoid the spread of COVID. Responsible travel rather than revenge travel should be practised," Dr Balram Bhargava said.

NITI Aayog member VK Paul said that the two doses of the vaccine are effective against COVID while he iterated that everyone should get themselves inoculated.

"It is clear that two doses show complete protection, 58% above 18 years have been given a single dose, it should be 100%. No one should be left behind," VK Paul said while adding that those who have been left should also get themselves vaccinated in order to develop herd immunity.