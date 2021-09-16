COVID: Vishwas Saini Comes Home After 130 Days Of Battle In Meerut's Nutema Hospital

The Nutema Hospital in Meerut announced that a COVID-19 patient was recently discharged after a 130-day battle. On April 28, the patient, Vishwas Saini, was diagnosed with Coronavirus. Dr Avneet Rana, the Nutema Hospital doctor who treated him said, "He tested positive for COVID on April 28. Initially, he was kept at home but later, was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. We have kept him on the ventilator for almost one month because his oxygen level reached 16 only."

However, because the patient had a strong desire to live, he was able to beat the condition even after 130 days, according to the doctor. Vishwas Saini expressed his satisfaction and relief after being discharged from the hospital. He said, "It feels great to be back home with my family after such a long period of time." At the same time, the patient expressed his concern and fear at the hospital after witnessing the deaths of people from COVID-19.

Vishwas' condition has stabilised

He informed that he became concerned after watching individuals die in the hospital. His doctor, on the other hand, encouraged him and told him that he needed to concentrate on the recovery. Vishwas' condition has stabilised, according to the doctor, and he no longer requires an oxygen cylinder. However, if the patient has been without an oxygen cylinder for four hours and his medicine has not stopped, he may require it.

It feels great to be back home with my family after such a long period of time. When I saw people dying at the hospital, I got worried, but my doctor motivated me & asked me to focus on my recovery: Vishwas Saini, who was discharged from hospital after 130 days in Meerut (15.09) pic.twitter.com/bCLnu1I6PJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2021

According to a recent study conducted by Apollo Hospitals, the number of lengthy COVID cases in India following the second wave has increased four times over last year's figure.

India has significantly increased its COVID-19 testing capacity

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced 30,570 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in India. For the past 81 days, the country has reported fewer than 50,000 cases of COVID infection, according to the ministry. The total number of active cases in India is now 3,42,923. India has significantly increased its COVID-19 testing capacity, with approximately 54.77 crore tests completed so far. 76,57,17,137 vaccine doses have been provided, with 64,51,423 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @ANINewsUP/Twitter)