West Bengal: COVID Warrior Dies After Being Refused Medical Assistance

A nurse working at Murshidabad Medical college in Murshidabad allegedly died following COVID-19 symptoms. As per the reports, the nurse was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on May 20, complaining of abdomen pain and vomiting. Later on, she was referred to Kolkata without providing proper documents for further treatment and transportation facility.

The family members have alleged that when the nurse was taken to Kolkata government hospital, she was refused admission citing unavailability of beds. After the refusal, the nurse was taken to a private hospital where she died on 28th May.

READ: West Bengal records 10 more COVID-19 fatalities, 340 new cases of infection

READ: 3 killed, 1 injured in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Malda

Nurses allege negligence of Mamata government

Now, the Nurses' associations have alleged that due to negligence of Mamata Government. A COVID warrior has died and to express their anguish, they have written to Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee asking for her immediate intervention. Today, nurses from "All India Nurses Forum" protested in front of AIIMS Hospital in Delhi demanding justice for Bengal government nurse.

One of the protesting nurses said, "Sunita Mandal (Victim Nurse) was a staff nurse of Murshidabad Medical College who was working there for the last 1.5 years and she wasn't treated in the hospital where she worked. How can you expect others to get treatment there?"

"Nursing staff member of Murshidabad Medical College was admitted in the hospital complaining of abdomen pain and vomitting but in just one day, her condition deteriorated and she started showing symptoms of COVID 19. After this, she was referred to Kolkata government hospital. None of the government hospitals tested her for COVID and the most unfortunate part is that nurse who is a government hospital employee is refused treatment citing unavailability of beds" said Kanishka Yadav, Nursing officer, AIIMS

"Victim nurse got herself admitted in a private hospital where she died after 7 days and Mamata Banerjee Government has maintained complete silence on this. It's a big failure of the Health system of West Bengal. When this has happened to a government hospital employee, the situation of the common man would have been much worse. We demand Bengal government to take responsibility for this failure, accept it's a mistake and give financial aid to the kins of the Nurse. The State Government must immediately announce an economic package for all frontline healthcare workers" he added.

READ: West Bengal: Movement of individuals from 9pm-5am prohibited; essential services exempted

READ: Central team to visit West Bengal to assess Cyclone Amphan's damage; termed 'state guests'