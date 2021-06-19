COVID Warriors Cross Forests, Rivers & Mountains To Vaccinate Villagers In Chhattisgarh 

To reach a distant hamlet in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh, a team of health workers crossed a knee-deep river, climbed mountains, and travelled through a 9-kilometer dense forest to organize a COVID-19 immunization drive. The vaccination team undertook this incredible effort to vaccinate the residents of Bachwar village, according to ANM Gyaneshwari, a member of the vaccination team.

Balrampur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr Basant Singh explained, "Our health team visits these areas for regular checkups. It takes about half a day to reach here. With our COVID awareness campaign, there is no hesitancy regarding vaccination among the people in this village."

According to one of the villagers, the teams are also giving them health-related information in addition to the vaccine dose. He noted, "The doctors also shared with us their experience of being vaccinated against the virus."

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) announced on Friday that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered across the country has surpassed 27 crore. According to a provisional report provided at 7 p.m. today on the 154th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 27,20,72,645 doses have been administered so far. The first dose was given to 22,16,11,881 persons, while the second dose was given to 5,04,60,764 people.

COVID-19 situation in Chhattisgarh

The COVID-19 infection count in Chhattisgarh grew by 509 cases on Friday, June 18, bringing the total to 9,89,844, while the death toll rose by seven to 13,368, according to a health department official. After 245 patients were discharged from various hospitals and 877 others finished their home isolation during the day, the total number of recoveries reached 9,66,414 persons. There are now 10,062 active cases in the state.

The district of Raipur reported 27 additional cases, bringing the total number of illnesses to 1,56,963, with 3,123 deaths. Bijapur had 49 new cases, Bastar had 37, and Korea had 36 among other districts. On Friday, 44,844 samples were analyzed, bringing the total number of coronavirus testing in the state to 99,05,622. On Friday, the state's Coronavirus positivity rate fell to 1.1 percent, with a 98 percent recovery rate. Vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered to around 74.33 lakh people in Chhattisgarh as of Thursday, June 17.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Picture Credit: ANI