COVID: West Bengal Extends Restrictions, Allows Coaching Centres To Open With 50% Capacity

On Saturday, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government announced that the state would extend the coronavirus-induced restrictions until September 15, with further relaxations. As per a government's order released by the administration, coaching centres in the state will be allowed to reopen with 50% capacity following COVID appropriate protocols and regular sanitisation of the centres.

See the order below:

Disaster Management Authority recommends extension of restrictions

After conducting a thorough review of the present condition of the COVID pandemic in the state, the Executive Committee of the Disaster Management Authority has recommended further extension of restriction measures that are already in force.

Bengal to follow night curfew from 11 PM - 5 AM

The government, in its order, has maintained that all outdoor activities, including the movement of individuals and vehicles, shall be strictly prohibited between the period of 11 PM-5 AM, except for health service, law and other essential commodities, including agricultural products and other emergency services. After noticing discrepancies in following COVID containment precautions, the government has also made it mandatory to wear masks and maintain physical distancing along with health and hygiene protocols to be followed at all times.

COVID cases in Bengal

With 703 fresh infections during the past 24 hours, West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 15,46,237 on Friday. On the other hand, a total of eight deaths mounted the state’s coronavirus death toll to 18,410, a health bulletin said. The district of Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 112, followed by North 24 Parganas at 88. Among the total eight deaths in the state, two COVID losses were reported from Murshidabad district and one each in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri districts. West Bengal recorded a discharge rate of 98.22 per cent, with 719 more patients recovering from the deadly disease during the past 24 hours. Districts administrations, police, and local authorities have been urged to ensure strict compliance with the stated directives by the state government. Earlier on August 13, the West Bengal government had extended lockdown restrictions in the state till August 30.

Image Credit: PTI