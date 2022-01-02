COVID: West Bengal Issues Stringent Curbs; Salons Shut, Malls To Function At 50% Capacity

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, stringent measures are being adopted by various states to contain the massive spread of the virus. Taking note of the uptick in Omicron cases in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee-led state government had announced a series of stringent guidelines on Sunday, Jan 02.

Along with other restrictions, these new sets of curbs will be imposed in the state until January 15. As per the fresh guidelines, schools, colleges have been shut again. Only administrative activities will be allowed in educational institutes. Government and private offices will work at 50% capacity. The government had also announced the closure of beauty parlours, salons and other wellness centres, entertainment parks and more. Apart from this, the state has also announced that Kolkata airport will operate flights from Delhi, Mumbai twice a week from Jan 5.

Cinema halls, theatres, Shopping malls, bars and restaurants have been directed to function at 50% capacity up till 10 pm. Restrictions have been placed on public transport, metros and gatherings.

Here are all the latest guidelines:

1) All academic activities in schools, colleges and universities shall remain closed. Only administrative activities shall be permitted with 50% of employees at a time.

2) All government offices, including public undertakings shall function with 50% of employees at a time. Work from home shall be encouraged as far as possible.

3) All private offices and establishments shall function with 50% of employees at a time. Work will be encouraged.

4) Swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty parlours, salons and wellness centres shall remain closed.

5) All entertainment parks, zoos, tourist places shall remain closed.

6) Shopping malls and market complexes may function with a restricted entry of people by not exceeding 50% of the capacity at a time and up to 10 PM.

7) Restaurants and bars may operate with 50% of capacity at a time and up to 10 PM.

8) Cinema halls and theatre halls may operate with 50% of seating capacity at a time and up to 10 PM.

9) Meetings and conferences shall be allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50% seating capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.

10) Not more than 50 persons at a time shall be allowed for any social, religious and cultural gatherings.

11) Not more than 50 persons shall be allowed for marriage related ceremonies.

12) Not more than 20 persons shall be allowed for funeral/burial services and last rites.

13) Local trains shall operate with 50% seating capacity up to 7 PM only.

14) Metro services shall operate with 50% seating capacity as per usual operational time.

15) Movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall be prohibited between 10 PM to 5 AM. Only essential and emergency services shall be permitted.

COVID cases in West Bengal

This comes in as the COVID tally rose exponentially in the state over the past few weeks. On Sunday, the state recorded 2590 fresh cases and 9 deaths. The number of new coronavirus infections in the capital city Kolkata has tripled in the last three days. The Omicron cases recorded to date in West Bengal are 20.

