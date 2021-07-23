COVID Won't Mutate Dramatically In Next Few Months: AIIMS Director Guleria On 'third Wave'

Finally, some good news, as Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi Dr Randeep Guleria on Friday said that the dangerous coronavirus virus will not mutate "dramatically" in the forthcoming months.

"While a large section of the Indian population is scarred by the devastation caused during the second wave of COVID a few months ago, many experts are claiming that the third wave of COVID in the country is expected by August-end or by September; the third wave's arrival is a lot dependent on how we behave," said Dr Guleria.

"The Third-wave's arrival is a lot dependent on how we behave"

A distinguished pulmonologist and AIIMS director Dr Guleria said, "Third wave's arrival is a lot dependent on how we behave. COVID appropriate behaviour like preventing crowds, and other measures can delay the third wave and severity of the third wave. Thus, it is dependent on human behaviour. We cannot predict that how the virus will behave."

Suggestions to avoid COVID Third-wave

Stating that the virus will not mutate so dramatically in the coming months the AIIMS director said that there is a reasonably good amount of immunity in the population and therefore, till the larger part of the population gets vaccinated we should avoid crowding, non-essential travel, and maintain COVID appropriate behaviour.

However, expressing his concern over the rising cases of COVID in some parts of the country, Dr Guleria warned that those states which are reporting a higher number of cases can pose a risk for those reporting cases in fewer numbers.

"We have not come out of the second wave yet. Therefore, in some states, we are still witnessing a significant number of cases. However, there are other parts of the country which have come out of the second wave and cases have decreased dramatically," he added.

Caution by AIIMS Director: Third-wave to hit areas recording fewer cases first

Nonetheless, as a word of caution, Dr Guleria said that there is a possibility of third-wave hitting areas recording fewer cases and the people should be watchful. "Areas where the second wave has declined, people need to be very careful because if the next wave hits, then it will come in these areas first," alerted the AIIMS director.

India on Friday reported 35,342 new COVID-19 cases, 38,740 recoveries, and 483 deaths over 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, the cumulative positive cases now stand at 3,12,93,062, including 3,04,68,079 recoveries and 4,05,513 active cases. The country's COVID death tally has reached 4,19,470.

(Inputs from ANI)