COVID-19: 11 Positive Cases In J&K, Complete Lockdown Imposed In UT

Jammu and Kashmir government in its official statement said that 5,124 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance and, so far, 11 cases tested positive (10 active and 01 recovered) in Jammu and Kashmir.

3,061 persons have been kept under home quarantine while as 80 are in hospital quarantine. Persons who are under home surveillance stand at 1,477 while as 506 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period. 326 samples have been sent for testing of which 294 tested as negative while as 21 reports are awaited till March 25, 2020.

The Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor, G C Murmu directed the immediate release of all pensions of one month to give reprieve to the retired class in view of the situation arising out of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Checkpoints at J&K Divisions

In order to ensure smooth movement of trucks on National Highway carrying essential commodities, two checkpoints shall be established each in Jammu and Kashmir division. In Jammu division, the checkpoints will be established at Lakhanpur and Jammu and in Kashmir Division at Qazigund and Srinagar.

Passes shall be issued by the designated authority to these trucks at identified points. To restrict the unnecessary movement of people, the meeting also decided that all inter-district movement of people/vehicles will remain suspended during the period except the transportation for essential goods and RTC buses having valid passes issued by the authorities.

Mid Day Meal at the doorstep on Doda

Education department kick-started distribution of dry mid-day meal (ration) to the students at their doorstep. DDC Doda Dr Sagar D Doifode directed them to start the distribution of dry MDM to the students at their doorstep with immediate effect, besides also set the timeline of one week for 100% distribution.

Home delivery of essential commodities in Kishtwar

In order to avoid any public gatherings and to prevent a person to person contact at LPG refill points, grocery shops and medical stores, District Magistrate Kishtwar, Rajinder Singh Tara on Wednesday notified the list of shopkeepers along with their contact numbers for providing home delivery of essential commodities in wake of 21-days Nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister for preventing the further spread on COVID-19.

